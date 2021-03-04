Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,603 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

