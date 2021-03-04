Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after buying an additional 934,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 626,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,893,000 after acquiring an additional 228,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,114,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

