Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

