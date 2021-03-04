Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 14,206 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.40% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MQT opened at $13.78 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

