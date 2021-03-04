Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,924 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 326,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WNS by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 411,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 240,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE:WNS opened at $75.00 on Thursday. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.