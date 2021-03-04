Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,418 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $2,559,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $2,460,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 39.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFL. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

