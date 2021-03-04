VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,149 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.88% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $93,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,539,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,268,000 after acquiring an additional 295,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,457,000 after acquiring an additional 86,005 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 702,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 458,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

