VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $66.22 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89.

