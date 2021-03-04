Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $137.13. 366,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,772. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

