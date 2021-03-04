Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Aufman Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 440,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 187,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 772,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,047,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 956,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,223,466. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

