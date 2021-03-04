Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 13.0% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 966,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,655. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $63.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

