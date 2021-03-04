Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Increased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.6% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after buying an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after buying an additional 168,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after buying an additional 138,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $7.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.87. The stock had a trading volume of 145,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,131. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $224.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.