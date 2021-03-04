Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,494,000 after acquiring an additional 139,743 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,016,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,095,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $242.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $262.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.42.

