Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $105,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.28. 43,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,369. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

