Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by South State CORP.

South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,269,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,238,000 after purchasing an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,818,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,275 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

