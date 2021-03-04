Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.43. 1,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,290. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

