Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s Largest Position

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 37.4% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $134,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,784,000 after purchasing an additional 366,219 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,397,000 after purchasing an additional 289,937 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 275,422 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.33. 351,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.97 and its 200 day moving average is $330.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

