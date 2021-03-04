Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.8% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,730. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.