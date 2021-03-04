Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Raised by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10,896.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.6% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $94.43. 233,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.