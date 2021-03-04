Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,514,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 8.2% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.85% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $537,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,879,000 after buying an additional 80,826 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after buying an additional 365,635 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,038,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.83. 640,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.16. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

