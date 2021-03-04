Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after buying an additional 2,388,886 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.05. The stock had a trading volume of 368,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,298. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average is $114.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.