Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne Sells 4,264 Shares

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
VREX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $894.94 million, a P/E ratio of -40.05, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.66.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
