Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne Sells 4,264 Shares

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VREX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $894.94 million, a P/E ratio of -40.05, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.