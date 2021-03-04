Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €104.67 ($123.14).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Varta stock opened at €111.80 ($131.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.48. Varta has a 12 month low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 12 month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €135.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €121.34.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

