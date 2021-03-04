Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.97. Vascular Biogenics shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 10,062 shares.

Several research firms have commented on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

