Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.97. Vascular Biogenics shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 10,062 shares.
Several research firms have commented on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.
