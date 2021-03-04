Vaughn B. Himes Sells 12,000 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Vaughn B. Himes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 7th, Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,454,080.00.
Shares of SGEN traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,036. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.15.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.
