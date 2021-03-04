Vaughn B. Himes Sells 12,000 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vaughn B. Himes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,454,080.00.

Shares of SGEN traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,036. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.15.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

