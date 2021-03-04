Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) & Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Financial Comparison

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -34.80% -32.38% Vaxart -281.50% -84.90% -44.67%

This table compares Immunovant and Vaxart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$66.39 million ($1.54) -8.46 Vaxart $9.86 million 71.07 -$18.65 million ($0.86) -6.92

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Immunovant and Vaxart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 1 15 0 2.94 Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immunovant presently has a consensus target price of $44.44, suggesting a potential upside of 241.04%. Vaxart has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.10%. Given Immunovant’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Vaxart.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. (Janssen) to evaluate the company's proprietary oral vaccine platform for the Janssen universal influenza vaccine program. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

