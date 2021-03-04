Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,902,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.98% of Vector Group worth $231,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Vector Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 319,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Vector Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 291,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vector Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Vector Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 530,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 127,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Vector Group by 313.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 161,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 122,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VGR opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

