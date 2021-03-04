Vector Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

Vector Group stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

