Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.27% of Vectrus worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vectrus by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Vectrus by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vectrus by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE VEC opened at $57.74 on Thursday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $671.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. Research analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

