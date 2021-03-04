Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $400.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post $400.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.70 million and the highest is $407.00 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $337.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.08.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $263.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.06, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.15.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,380. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $360,803,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13,840.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 40,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

