Veil Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $840,318.56 and approximately $1,961.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,163.70 or 0.99899026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00039404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.00966959 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.65 or 0.00427113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.00298326 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00088638 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002181 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

