Velas Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.76 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Velas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $88.17 million and $1.76 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001079 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

