Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLDR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

