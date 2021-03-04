Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 637,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 590,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

The company has a market cap of $413.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Venator Materials news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Venator Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Venator Materials by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Venator Materials by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

