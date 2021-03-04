Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,224. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after acquiring an additional 94,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 700.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,655,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

