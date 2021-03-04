VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of VEON by 6,147,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 614,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 614,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VEON by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VEON by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 71,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,570. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

