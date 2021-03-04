Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

VNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

