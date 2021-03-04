Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Update

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the January 28th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $27,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $417,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131,343 shares of company stock worth $9,838,105 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $337.82 million, a P/E ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

