VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in VEREIT by 11.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 409,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 639,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

VER opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

