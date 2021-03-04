VeriCoin (VRC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $461,488.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $461,488.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,154.76 or 0.99811998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00039292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00088338 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003099 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,504,198 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

