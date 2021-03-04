Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 202.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,630,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

