Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

In related news, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,765.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRNT opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

