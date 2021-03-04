Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

