Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Increased by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 2.3% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 2.47% of Verisk Analytics worth $832,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

VRSK stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.36. 28,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,322. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.55.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

