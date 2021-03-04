Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

