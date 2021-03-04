Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.2% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $263,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 720,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,686,455. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

