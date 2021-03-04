Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 443,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,483 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $286,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.82. 970,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,686,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $226.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.