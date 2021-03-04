Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,275,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,292 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.39% of Verizon Communications worth $956,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $55.17. 485,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,686,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

