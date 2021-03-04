Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $31.94 million and approximately $312,881.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,322.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.10 or 0.03170561 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.00373538 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.61 or 0.01050462 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.71 or 0.00444319 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.64 or 0.00373809 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003959 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00250038 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00022716 BTC.
Vertcoin Profile
Vertcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.