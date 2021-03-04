Vertical Research Upgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Buy

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of RPM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.32. 1,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,685. RPM International has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

